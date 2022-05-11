Slovakia says situation with gas flows is stable

Pipelines are seen at a gas border delivery station of pipeline operator Eustream in the eastern Slovak town of Velke Kapusany, near the border with Ukraine, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

May 11 (Reuters) - The flow of gas to Slovakia from Ukraine is stable and there are no signs of a supply problem, Economy Minister Richard Sulik said on Wednesday after Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine fell. read more

"The situation with gas for Slovakia is stable, and we have no information that there should be a problem," he told a briefing.

Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Jason Neely

