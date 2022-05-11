1 minute read
Slovakia says situation with gas flows is stable
May 11 (Reuters) - The flow of gas to Slovakia from Ukraine is stable and there are no signs of a supply problem, Economy Minister Richard Sulik said on Wednesday after Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine fell. read more
"The situation with gas for Slovakia is stable, and we have no information that there should be a problem," he told a briefing.
Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Jason Neely
