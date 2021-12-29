Snam to build hydrogen-ready fuel cell for Italy's Torino Airport

Italian gas group Snam logo is seen outside their office in Rome, Italy, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

MILAN, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Gas group Snam (SRG.MI) has agreed a 14 million euro ($15.9 million) contract to build a hydrogen-ready fuel cell for Italy's Torino Airport to help it to cut its carbon footprint, the two companies said.

The 1.2 megawatt fuel cell, developed by Snam and U.S. company FuelCell Energy (FCEL.O), will use different blends of hydrogen and natural gas to generate electricity and heat at the airport.

Torino Airport, the first airport in Italy to make such a move, expects the fuel cell to be installed in the second quarter of 2023.

The project will also help the airport achieve its goal of zero emissions by 2050 faster, said Torino Airport CEO Andrea Andorno.

Italian gas infrastructure group Snam, which makes most of its revenue from gas transportation, is working to adapt its business to embrace hydrogen as economies wean themselves off fossil fuels to meet climate targets.

($1 = 0.8821 euros)

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes Editing by David Goodman

