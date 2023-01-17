Snam CEO says gas supply problems need structural, not short-term fixes

Companies Snam SpA Follow















ROME, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The head of Italy's gas grid operator Snam (SRG.MI) said it was too early to say that Europe has solved its gas supply problems now that prices have fallen from peak levels, with deeper issues unresolved.

"I think it would be premature to think that the problems have sorted themselves out. To date, we have only implemented short-term fixes and not really tackled the structural problems that have led to this situation," Snam CEO Stefano Venier said at a conference in Rome on Tuesday.

Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Alvise Armellini Editing by Keith Weir











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.