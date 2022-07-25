Snam, Edison join forces to develop Small-Scale LNG market in Italy
MILAN, July 25 (Reuters) - Italy's gas infrastructure group Snam (SRG.MI) and France's EDF (EDF.PA) unit Edison (EDNn.MI) said on Monday they signed a memorandum of understanding to work together to develop small-scale LNG.
Small-Scale LNG (SSLNG) groups together all logistics activities by which small and medium quantities of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and Bio-LNG are handled for the heavy transport, marine, and off-grid utility sectors, the groups said in a joint statement
"Our goal is to extend the infrastructure needed to accelerate the replacement of higher-emission vehicles, particularly in heavy-duty and maritime transport, and to enable the increased use of biomethane," Snam's Chief Executive Stefano Venier said.
