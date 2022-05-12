Snam signs deal with Enagas to study Spain-Italy gas pipeline

A view of a section of a Snam gas compressor station near the entry point of Russian gas close to the Austrian border in Malborghetto, Italy in this undated handout picture. Snam/Handout via REUTERS

MILAN, May 12 (Reuters) - Italian gas group Snam (SRG.MI) said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with Spain's Enagas (ENAG.MC) to look into the idea of building an offshore gas pipeline between the two countries.

The move comes as Europe scrambles to diversify its supply mix and wean itself off Russian gas following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Spain has the largest regasification capacity in Europe but transporting the gas into Europe across the Pyrenees has been a problem because of bottlenecks.

"(Snam) is working to take the necessary initiatives to contribute to (energy) security and to support the diversification of energy supply in Italy," its new Chief Executive Stefano Venier said when commenting on first-quarter results.

Europe's biggest gas pipeline group said its core earnings in the first three months rose 5.2% to 588 million euros ($618 million), boosted in part by higher volumes of transported gas.

The group, which runs nearly all of Italy's gas transport and storage business, said it expected gas demand in Italy this year to fall due in part to the increase in energy prices.

($1 = 0.9517 euros)

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak

