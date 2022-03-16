Soaring energy prices to dampen German consumption - economy ministry

BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - Soaring energy prices due to Russia's war in Ukraine will dampen private consumption in Germany this year, the economy minister said on Wednesday, although it is too early to quantify the impact on growth.

The ministry said in its monthly report that the impact of Russia's invasion on economic output depended on the duration and intensity of the conflict which began on Feb. 24.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner said during a news conference after the government approved spending plans that include relief for consumers that he would soon present a supplementary budget designed to cushion the impact of the war.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The spending plans include measures totalling 4.5 billion euros ($4.96 billion) this year to help consumers with higher prices, including tax relief for commuters.

Lindner also plans a discount on gasoline to help motorists cope with soaring prices for a maximum period of three months. The plan could meet resistance from the ecologist Greens who say it amounts to subsidizing fossil fuels and that any such scheme should not be universal but apply only to low-income commuters.

The economy ministry said the war in Ukraine could disrupt supply chains that have been slowly recovering from bottlenecks during the pandemic.

The economy contracted in the final quarter of last year and an investor sentiment index published on Tuesday fell sharply, pointing to a likely recession.

The ministry said accelerating inflation remained a major concern for the economy and that consumers and companies would probably have to grapple with higher energy bills given that Germany remains dependent on Russian gas and oil.

"Since the start of the military invasion there have been extreme increases in the price of energy and commodities," the ministry said. "Trade flows and supply chains are also strongly impacted."

Gas and electricity bills for German householders entering into new contracts hit a record high this month and will filter down to the rest of the population, data showed on Wednesday. read more

The government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, which is led by his Social Democrats with the Greens and Lindner's pro-business Free Democrats as junior partner, had already taken some measures to cushion the economic impact of the war and the resulting surge in energy prices.

A surcharge on electricity bills to fund renewable energy expansion will be dropped starting in July instead of next year and companies with business in Russia can apply for grants.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Maria Sheahan, Mark Potter and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.