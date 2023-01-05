SolarEdge sees U.S. solar growth slowing in 2023, Asia, Europe markets to surge

Companies Solaredge Technologies Inc Follow















NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Growth in the U.S. solar industry is expected to decelerate in 2023, while Asian and European markets are poised to surge, SolarEdge Chief Financial Officer Ronen Faier said on Thursday.

High prices and regulatory uncertainties will constrain U.S. solar expansion, while some solar markets in Europe, including in Germany, could jump by more than 100 percent over the year, Faier told investors at a Goldman Sachs conference in Miami, Florida.

Reporting by Laila Kearney











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.