SolarWinds Corp's (SWI.N) chief executive said that the hackers responsible for a major espionage operation that penetrated a slew U.S. government agencies and companies may have been inside his company's network as early as January 2019, months earlier than previously believed.

Sudhakar Ramakrishna was speaking Wednesday at the RSA Conference, which is being held virtually this year.

