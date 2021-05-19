Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EnergySolarWinds CEO says hackers may have struck in January 2019, months earlier than thought

SolarWinds Corp's (SWI.N) chief executive said that the hackers responsible for a major espionage operation that penetrated a slew U.S. government agencies and companies may have been inside his company's network as early as January 2019, months earlier than previously believed.

Sudhakar Ramakrishna was speaking Wednesday at the RSA Conference, which is being held virtually this year.

