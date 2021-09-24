Skip to main content

Energy

Some Shell gas stations run out of fuel in UK

1 minute read

Out of use signs are placed over pumps at a Shell petrol station in London, Britain, September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Anglo-Dutch oil group Shell (RDSa.L) said it was seeing increased demand for fuel at some of its petrol stations as worries over lorry driver shortages sent drivers to fill up their tanks.

“We are seeing an increased demand today for fuel at some of our stations, which may in some instances result in larger queues. We are adapting our delivery schedules to ensure sufficient supplies for our customers," a spokesperson said.

A handful of Shell gas stations are thought to have run out of fuel.

Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Sarah Young and Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 4:43 AM UTC

U.S. oil refiners pick Iraqi, Canadian crudes to replace storm losses -traders

U.S. oil refiners hunting to replace crude lost after a storm hit the U.S. Gulf of Mexico last month have been turning to Iraqi and Canadian oil, while Asian buyers have been pursuing Middle Eastern and Russian grades, analysts and traders said.

Energy
China scrambles to fix power crunch, tame runaway raw material markets
Energy
Oil heads for third week of gains as supply tightens
Energy
Analysis: India state refiners to buy more light crude to boost gasoline output
Energy
Bank of China to stop financing new coal mining, power projects overseas from Q4