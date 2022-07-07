1 minute read
Sonatrach and Engie sign gas sale and purchase agreement
ALGIERS, July 7 (Reuters) - Algeria has signed a three-year contract with French firm Engie (ENGIE.PA) to deliver gas with a new price, a statement from state-owned Sonatrach said on Thursday.
Algeria is reviewing gas prices for all its clients to cope with rises in international markets.
Reporting by Lamine Chiki and Lilian Wagdy; editing by Jason Neely
