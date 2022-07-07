Sonatrach and Engie sign gas sale and purchase agreement

A flag of French CGT labour union is seen in front of the Engie power plant as workers on strike gather at the Montoir-de-Bretagne LNG Terminal near Saint-Nazaire, France, June 28, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

ALGIERS, July 7 (Reuters) - Algeria has signed a three-year contract with French firm Engie (ENGIE.PA) to deliver gas with a new price, a statement from state-owned Sonatrach said on Thursday.

Algeria is reviewing gas prices for all its clients to cope with rises in international markets.

Reporting by Lamine Chiki and Lilian Wagdy; editing by Jason Neely

