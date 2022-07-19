1 minute read
Sonatrach, partners to invest $4 bln to produce 1 bln oil equivalent in Berkine
ALGEIRS, July 19 (Reuters) - Algeria’s Sonatrach and its partners Occidental (OXY.N), TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) and ENI will invest $4 billion dollars in the perimeter of Berkine to produce 1 billion of oil equivalent barrels, Sonatrach’s CEO Tewfik Hakkar told reporters.
Reporting by Lamine Chikhi, Editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.