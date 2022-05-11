South Africa's Eskom to implement 'Stage 2' power cuts on Wednesday

Locals walk past electricity pylons during frequent power outages from South African utility Eskom, caused by its aging coal-fired plants, in Soweto, South Africa April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

May 11 (Reuters) - South African state power utility Eskom said it would implement 'Stage 2' rotational power cuts from 1700 to 2200 local time (1500 GMT to 2000 GMT) on Wednesday due to the failure of three generation units.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru Editing by Alexander Winning

