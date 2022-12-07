South Africa's Eskom to implement 'Stage 6' power cuts as power plants fail

[1/2] A local walks past electricity pylons during frequent power outages from South African utility Eskom, caused by its aging coal-fired plants, in Orlando, Soweto, South Africa, September 28, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko















JOHANNESBURG, Dec 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's state power utility Eskom said on Wednesday it would implement "Stage 6" rotational power cuts from 1200 local time (1000 GMT) until further notice due to breakdowns of some of its electricity generation plants.

"This is due to a high number of breakdowns since midnight, as well as the requirement to strictly preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves," an Eskom spokesperson said in a statement.

Saddled with unreliable coal-fired power stations and a mountain of debt, Eskom has struggled to meet electricity demand in Africa's most industrialised nation for more than a decade.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been trying to reform Eskom to make it more efficient since becoming head of state in 2018 but his administration has made slow progress, fuelling public frustration.

Eskom has previously warned that breakdowns at its power plants and a reduction in available generation capacity will result in more power cuts in the next 6 to 12 months.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by James Macharia Chege











