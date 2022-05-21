South Africa's Eskom increases power cuts to 'Stage 4' on Saturday, Sunday

Thandiwe Sithole looks at her mobile phone as she studies by a candle light during one of frequent power outages from South African utility Eskom caused by its aging coal-fired plants, in Soweto, South Africa March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG, May 21 (Reuters) - South African state utility Eskom said it would increase the frequency of rotational power cuts on Saturday and Sunday due to higher than expected demand and after some units tripped.

It said it would increase rotational power cuts to "Stage 4" from "Stage 2" between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. (1100-2000 GMT) on Saturday.

"Stage 4" power cuts will resume between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday, it added. This would essentially mean more parts of the country would see a power outage during the given time.

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Andrew Heavens

