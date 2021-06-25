Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

South Africa's Eskom to pay disputed wage rise in union stand-off

2 minute read
1/2

A man jogs below Eskom's electricity pylons in Soweto, South Africa, March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, June 25 (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom said on Friday that it would implement a 1.5% salary increase from July 1 and adjust some employee benefits, defying union demands for a far larger hike and opposition to the changes.

Wage talks between the unions and Eskom, which is struggling to power Africa's most industrialised nation and is choking under a mountain of debt, ended this month without agreement and arbitration is yet to start. read more

Eskom's offer is dependent on savings from benefits including overtime and travel, where the state-owned utility says it has found "excesses".

Unions rejected the offer after demanding increases of between 9.5% and 15%, well above South Africa's current level of annual inflation of around 5% (ZACPIY=ECI).

A previous pay dispute in 2018 led to electricity supply interruptions, and Eskom has warned the same could happen again.

Eskom said in Friday's statement that its salary offer would allow it to protect jobs and manage risks to its sustainability.

"The generation, distribution and transmission of electricity are classified as essential services. Eskom employees are therefore legally prohibited from participation in unlawful industrial action," it added.

Eskom's three main unions, the National Union of Mineworkers, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and Solidarity, are yet to respond to the latest development.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 12:28 AM UTCREUTERS EVENTS Reducing oil use to meet climate targets is tougher than cutting supply

Governments around the world have been slow to take uncomfortable decisions to persuade consumers to cut energy consumption to help achieve climate targets, often because consumers are not ready to pay up or compromise their lifestyles.

EnergyFirst deepwater gas field fully run by China starts production
EnergyLebanon approves financing fuel imports at weaker exchange rate
EnergyOil prices rise as global inventories decline
EnergyChinese steel futures rise; coking coal, coke log weekly gains