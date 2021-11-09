South Africa's Eskom plans to reduce power cuts on Wednesday

Men walk past electricity pylons as they return from work in Orlando township, Soweto, South Africa, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's struggling state utility Eskom intends to reduce the level of scheduled power cuts on Wednesday and again on Friday before lifting the outages on Saturday, its chief executive told reporters on Tuesday.

Eskom is currently implementing severe "Stage 4" power cuts, which require up to 4,000 megawatts to be shed from the national grid, after multiple faults at its coal-fired power stations.

The plan is to move to Stage 3 on Wednesday morning and Stage 2 on Friday morning before suspending the outages on Saturday, CEO Andre de Ruyter told a news conference.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Emma Rumney

