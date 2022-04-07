South Africa's Exxaro gets 'numerous' European requests for coal

The logo of South African coal miner Exxaro is seen outside the company's Pretoria headquarters, South Africa April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

HARARE, April 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's Exxaro Resources (EXXJ.J) has received "numerous" requests from European countries wanting to sign supply contracts after the European Union proposed sanctions on Russian coal, the coal miner told Reuters on Thursday.

The EU sanctions against Russia, imposed after the latter invaded Ukraine, have put European countries under "severe pressure" to diversify their coal supply, Exxaro said.

European Union envoys are set to approve a ban on Russian coal which would take effect from mid-August, a month later than initially planned, according to two EU sources. read more

Exxaro said it has the right quality of coal for the European market, but that current production has already been allocated, and South Africa's struggling rail network means miners will not be able to export more to meet the increased demand.

"South African coal producers are able to produce more coal, but significant work will need to be done to improve logistics in order to ramp up coal supply for export," Exxaro said.

State-owned rail company Transnet's capacity to haul mineral exports has been limited by cable theft and vandalism, which resulted in a 14% decline in volumes in the year to March 2021, compared to the previous year.

South Africa's coal exporters expect a 10 million tonne increase in Transnet capacity this year, following the introduction of 40 additional locomotives by the utility in March 2022.

