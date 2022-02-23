South Africa's finance minister says Eskom should sell some coal assets

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said on Wednesday that struggling state-owned power utility Eskom should sell some of its coal assets as part of the solution to its debt woes.

"There is a myth that no one would buy (Eskom's coal) power stations. ... There will be buyers," he told Reuters in an interview after presenting the 2022 budget.

Godongwana added that he would like to see Eskom focus on restructuring, cost-containment measures and asset sales "before I can put my neck on the block" with a plan to address its mammoth 392 billion rand ($26 billion) debt burden.

He said he had been advised that out of that debt pile roughly 135 billion rand could be considered "distressed".

($1 = 15.0972 rand)

Reporting by Alexander Winning and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Jan Harvey

