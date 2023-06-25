South Korea trumpets Hyundai E&C $5 bln contract with Aramco

SEOUL, June 25 (Reuters) - South Korea's government on Sunday said Hyundai Engineering & Construction (000720.KS) has signed a contract worth $5 billion with Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco (2222.SE) to build a petrochemicals complex in the Middle Eastern nation.

Land minister Won Hee-ryong, who attended a signing ceremony in Saudi Arabia, said the deal would expand energy cooperation between the two countries, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Christopher Cushing















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.