SINGAPORE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's Korea Midland Power Co (KOMIPO) is seeking one liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in March on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, said two industry sources.

The company is seeking delivery of the cargo between March 21-23, and the tender closes on Feb. 1.

