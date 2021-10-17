South Korea's POSCO International in talks to buy Australia's Senex Energy

The logo of POSCO is seen at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Oct 18 (Reuters) - South Korean trader POSCO International Corp (047050.KS) made an A$814.8 million ($605.56 million) takeover bid for Senex Energy Ltd (SXY.AX) in September, the Australian natural gas producer said on Monday.

Senex said it was giving POSCO exclusive due diligence access until Nov. 5 to better its already twice-improved bid of A$4.40 per share, with the South Korean firm indicating it would likely push the deal through an off-market takeover if it goes ahead.

POSCO International, the trading arm of South Korean steel giant POSCO (005490.KS), could not be immediately reached for comment.

Senex said POSCO International initially made its approach on July 30 with an A$4-per-share bid, followed up around a month later by an A$4.20-a-share bid.

After the latest bid on Sept. 2, Senex granted POSCO exclusive access to its books, it said.

The latest bid is a 15.2% premium to Senex's close on Friday and a near 38% premium to its close on Sept.1.

($1 = 1.3455 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru

