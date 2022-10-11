South Korea's SK Energy plans to restart Incheon refinery end-Oct

Companies SK Innovation Co Ltd Follow















SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's refiner SK Energy, a unit of SK Innovation (096770.KS), plans to resume operations at its 275,000 barrel per day Incheon refinery at the end of this month after completing scheduled maintenance, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The refinery has been shut since Sept. 23, the spokesperson added.

SK Energy also planned to shut the No. 3 170,000-bpd crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Ulsan refinery in the second half of 2022, the spokesperson said, but declined to specify the timing.

The South Korean refiner also shut its petrochemical cracker at the same Incheon site for the first time in three years for regular maintenance on Sept. 23, the company said in a statement. The maintenance will last until Oct. 31. read more

