Southwest Gas CFO to retire

May 27 (Reuters) - Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX.N) said on Friday Chief Financial Officer Gregory Peterson would retire no later than October after more than 26 years in the company.

The announcement comes weeks after Southwest's settlement with Carl Icahn that resulted in the replacement of the company's chief executive officer and four board seats to the billionaire investor. read more

Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

