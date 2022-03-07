Sovcomflot tanker carrying U.S. liquefied natural gas arrives in France -Refinitiv

The logo of Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot is seen on the multifunctional icebreaking standby vessel "Yevgeny Primakov" moored in central St. Petersburg, Russia February 3, 2018. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo

March 7 (Reuters) - A Russian-owned tanker carrying U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) arrived on Monday at anchorage outside the French port of Nantes Saint-Nazaire, according to vessel tracking data from Refinitiv.

The Sovcomflot (FLOT.MM) vessel SCF La Perouse carries LNG from Sempra Energy's Cameron LNG facility in the United States. France has not barred Russian vessels from arriving at its ports.

The United States in February blacklisted Sovcomflot vessels over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Two of the Russian maritime and freight shipping company's oil tankers last week were turned away from Canadian ports. Britain and Canada have closed their port to Russian vessels. read more

Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Mark Porter

