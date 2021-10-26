Spain calls on EU to auction joint gas supply contracts

A general view of the Repsol YPF gas factory in Gijon, northern Spain, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

MADRID, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Spain has suggested the European Union set up a system to jointly secure gas by auctioning contracts that give countries the option to buy the fuel when prices rise sharply or supply is threatened, a document seen by Reuters showed.

A global rebound in power demand this year has coincided with tight gas supply, sending gas and electricity prices soaring to record-high levels and cranking up the pressure on governments to protect industry and consumers.

Energy ministers from EU countries gathered in Luxembourg on Tuesday for an emergency meeting to discuss the price crunch, with divisions stark over the measures they want Brussels to take in response. read more

Arriving at the meeting, Spain's secretary of state for energy told reporters that Madrid had presented more detailed proposals in a document.

"We need to keep working on much more ambitious measures," Sara Aagesen said, repeating calls to change how power prices are set and saying that a previous suggestion that the bloc buy gas jointly could be structured around option contracts.

"Our proposal today is purchase contracts, options to buy that could be done in a centralised way by the European Union," she said.

The document, seen by Reuters, proposed structuring a joint portfolio of these contracts through member states' gas system operators for use "when energy security is threatened, in (the) form of unaffordable gas prices or gas supply disruptions".

The EU should hold competitive auctions to allocate these contracts to gas producers in third countries, providing a "gas buffer" to help countries as they roll out more renewables, the document added.

Spain also wants the EU to redesign its wholesale electricity pricing mechanism. It has the backing of neighbouring France for this, but nine other countries staunchly oppose it. read more

In the document, Spain also fleshed out its proposals to limit the role of financial speculators in the EU carbon market, including by taking lessons from similar systems in Switzerland and California that limit the number of excess emissions that can be purchased.

Additionally, it wants to exclude from the market participants deemed to be speculators, limit how long permits are valid for, and introduce price targets that would give the EU most scope to respond to rapid CO2 price swings.

