Spain defends gas price cap as power costs keep rising

A coal-fired power station scheduled to shut down resumes activity amid soaring energy prices, in As Pontes, Spain, November 24, 2021. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

MADRID, June 14 (Reuters) - Spain on Tuesday defended a new system to limit the price of gas and coal for power generation, saying it was keeping prices lower than they would have been otherwise as extreme summer heat stoked demand for air conditioning.

Under the new scheme, Spain and Portugal have started to temporarily subsidize fossil fuel plants’ power costs in a bid to bring down high prices in the short term while keeping a longer term focus on building renewable capacity.

European governments are struggling to manage surging gas and power prices, pushed higher by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Electricity for the following day was trading at 165 euros per megawatt hour on the Spanish wholesale market on Tuesday, the first day the new system came into force, which was 23% lower than the previous day, the energy and environment ministry said in a statement.

However, the cost of paying gas plants the difference between the market price and the new, capped price pushed up the real cost to 225 euros per megawatt hour.

This was due to the fact that wind generation is lower and more expensive gas generation will have to ramp up on Wednesday to its highest in a year, the ministry said in a statement. read more

It said that without the new mechanism, the wholesale power price would have been around 240 euros per megawatt hour on Wednesday.

Spanish consumers are more exposed than their counterparts in many other countries to swings in power markets because many of them buy power on contracts tied to fluctuating wholesale prices.

The system is due to be in place until May 31, 2023.

The energy and environment ministry said the scheme is still "effective" in reducing electricity prices, limiting electricity companies' windfall profits and acting as a "firewall" against high gas prices.

Reporting by Isla Binnie and Corina Pons Editing by Mark Heinrich

