Spain has to step up biomethane ambitions, industry body says

MADRID, June 27 (Reuters) - Spain needs to set much more ambitious goals to produce biogas, which can play a key role in decarbonising the economy, the president of industry association Sedigas said on Tuesday.

Energy is a hot topic in Spain ahead of national elections next month, with the frontrunning opposition People's Party (PP) pushing to extend nuclear plants and expected to support biogas, while the ruling Socialist Party favours wind and solar.

The Spanish government is currently updating its national energy and climate plan (PNIEC) through 2030, a key roadmap for companies to plan investments as they establish targets for energy efficiency and renewables.

Sedigas President Joan Batalla called for a 2030 goal to cover 10% to 13% of gas demand with biomethane, up from around 1% in the government's current plans, according to Sedigas.

"Biomethane contributes to offering an adequate response to the decarbonisation objectives, guaranteeing a competitive and affordable energy supply at all times," he said.

Spain has the potential to become a European leader in the sector, Batalla said.

Like its European peers, Madrid has until the end of June to submit a new draft of its energy plans to the European Commission. The final plans are due by June next year, and can be revised further.

