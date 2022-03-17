Spain and Portugal propose EU cap of 180 eur/MWh on energy prices

An aerial picture shows the four natural-gas power plants "Gersteinwerk" of Germany's RWE Power, one of Europe's biggest electricity and gas companies near the North Rhine-Westphalian town of Hamm, Germany May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

MADRID/LISBON, March 17 (Reuters) - Spain and Portugal will propose limiting wholesale electricity prices to 180 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) in the European Union, Spanish Energy and Environment Minister Teresa Ribera said on Thursday.

Governments across Europe have scrambled to cushion the effect on consumers of gas prices that have rocketed amid concerns over supply disruptions after Russia, Europe's top gas supplier, invaded Ukraine.

"We are working on a European response to lower energy prices," Ribera told Onda Cero radio, adding that Spain would take its own measures if the EU did not reach an agreement at the next EU summit on March 24-25.

With the new joint proposal, Spain and Portugal wish to reinstate the limit of 180 euros/MWh in the electricity "spot" market they were forced to eliminate in 2019 when the EU decided to remove curbs on energy prices across Europe.

"Until two years ago, the maximum price of 180 euros per MWh seemed like a fantasy that would never be reached, and today it has been largely surpassed," Ribera said. "There is little argument that this should be the maximum we should accept in our market."

Portuguese Environment Minister Joao Matos Fernandes said on Tuesday combined-cycle natural gas plants where the cost per MWh is more than 180 euros would receive the difference and the cash would come from the European Compensation Fund.

He said the proposal would allow Portugal and Spain to save up to 5.7 billion euros ($6.30 billion) every month.

"The wholesale electricity market is strongly pressured by the price of natural gas, which is registering maximum prices never seen before," Matos Fernandes said. He argued that without the mechanism, "irreversible harmful effects" could impact Europe's industries and families.

($1 = 0.9047 euros)

Reporting by Christina Thykjaer in Madrid and Catarina Demony in Lisbon, editing by Mark Heinrich

