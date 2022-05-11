Spain and Portugal's plan to cap gas prices 'reasonable', says Repsol CEO

A driver refuels a car at a low cost gas station, while other drivers queue, as gasoline prices keep rising, in Getafe, Spain, March 12, 2022. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID, May 11 (Reuters) - The decision by Spain and Portugal to introduce a temporary cap on the reference price of natural gas and coal was a "reasonable" move, the CEO of Spanish energy giant Repsol (REP.MC) said on Wednesday.

CEO Josu Jon Imaz said that at a time of soaring energy prices, the price cap was acceptable "in a transitory way so that the principle of legal certainty is not destroyed", Spanish news agency Europapress reported.

Imaz told a business meeting in Bilbao he was concerned about rising energy prices next winter, adding that it was important to save energy and back renewable energy. He also warned about Europe's dependence on Russian gas and the difficulties of replacing it as an energy source.

"Today the 150 billion cubic metres of gas that Europe receives from Russia cannot be replaced," he said.

The European Commission agreed two weeks ago to allow Spain and Portugal to initially cap prices at 40 euros per megawatt-hour, with the price limit projected to average out at 50 euros over the coming 12 months. read more

