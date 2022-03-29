1 minute read
Spain to spend 2.5 billion euros to cut interconnection fees for power-hungry industries
MADRID, March 29 (Reuters) - The Spanish government will spend 2.5 billion euros ($2.78 billion) to cut the interconnection fees for energy-intensive industries to bring down power bills, Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said on Tuesday.
She added that from 2023 the government will allow power utilities to sell electricity to companies bilaterally, outside the wholesale market, in a bid to curb electricity costs.
($1 = 0.9002 euros)
