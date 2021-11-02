Spain storaged gas reserves equivalent to 43 days of consumption, minister says

Spanish Energy and Environment Minister Teresa Ribera speaks during an interview with Reuters in Madrid, Spain, June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Spain has accumulated natural gas reserves equivalent to 43 days of consumption, Environment and Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said on Tuesday, one day after Algeria shut supply through one of the two pipelines linking Spain and the North African country.

The Algerian authorities have committed to offer more gas to Spain if the country needed it, Ribera said in an interview with Spanish TV station TVE.

Algeria has cut off the pipeline that supply Spain with natural gas through Morocco on Monday as a result of a diplomatic conflict between the two countries. Another pipeline linking Algeria directly with Spain still operates.

Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Louise Heavens

