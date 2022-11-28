Spain's Acciona to build $1.3 bln wind farm in Australia

Companies Acciona SA Follow















MELBOURNE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Acciona SA (ANA.MC) on Monday committed to building a A$2 billion ($1.34 billion) wind farm in Australia, nearly doubling its investment and generation capacity at a site in the northeastern state of Queensland, the state's premier said.

The 1,000 megawatt (MW) Herries Range Wind Farm will be built at the MacIntyre Wind Precinct, where the renewable energy and infrastructure conglomerate is already building a 923 MW wind farm.

Queensland has been pushing to attract investment in wind and solar farms as it wants to have 70% of the state's power supplied by renewable energy by 2032 and create new jobs.

The Herries Range project would support up to 600 new jobs during construction, the state's deputy premier, Steven Miles, said in a statement.

Acciona's Australian spokespeople did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

($1 = 1.4943 Australian dollars)

