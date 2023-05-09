Spain's Endesa posts soaring profit despite impact of windfall tax















MADRID, May 9 (Reuters) - Spanish power group Endesa (ELE.MC) on Tuesday posted a 76% year-on-year increase in first-quarter net profit as lower gas prices helped offset the impact of Spain's windfall tax.

Net profit for the quarter was 594 million euros ($653.9 million), said the company, which is owned by Italian energy giant Enel (ENEI.MI).

Endesa added that the cost of a windfall tax imposed on Spain's largest energy firms was 208 million euros in the quarter.

The company has appealed the temporary 1.2% levy on utilities' sales, which it sees as "discriminatory and unjustified", before the country's High Court.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 60% to 1.46 billion euros.

The Spanish company confirmed its outlook for the year, which includes an estimated EBITDA of between 4.4 billion and 4.7 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

Reporting by Pietro Lombardi; Editing by David Latona











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.