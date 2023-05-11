Spain's Exolum posts 13% rise in 2022 core earnings
MADRID, May 11 (Reuters) - Spanish oil and gas storage infrastructure company Exolum said on Thursday its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation in 2022 rose 13% to 533 million euros ($586.7 million).
The company is partly owned by buyout fund CVC, Australian asset manager Macquarie, Canadian pension fund OMERS and French bank Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA).
($1 = 0.9084 euros)
