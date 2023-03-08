Spain's gas imports fell 12.1% in January from same month a year ago















March 8 (Reuters) - Spain's natural gas imports fell 12.1% in January compared with the same month a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

Spain imported the equivalent of 33.271 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of natural gas in January, Cores, an arm of the Energy and Environment Ministry, said in a statement.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago, Spain has been receiving most of its gas in the form of seaborne liquefied natural gas.

These shipments represented 67.3% of the total imports, while purchases through pipelines made up 32.7%, Cores said.

Algeria was the main supplier of natural gas to Spain in January, accounting for 25.7% of the total, followed by the United States (21.3%).

Spain re-exported the equivalent of 7.4 GWh of gas - an increase of 107% compared with January 2022 - mainly to France.

In January, Russian gas accounted for 19.2% of Spain's imports.

Reporting by Matteo Allievi and Jakub Olesiuk, editing by David Latona and Louise Heavens











