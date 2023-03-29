Spain's Repsol to buy back 132.7 million shares

Companies Repsol SA Follow















MADRID, March 29 (Reuters) - Spanish oil and gas group Repsol plans to buy back 132.7 million shares, equal to 10% of its share capital, the company said on Wednesday.

The proposed buyback comes after Repsol earlier announced a share capital reduction of 50 million shares that is expected to be completed by July 31.

The company's board has also proposed extending the tenure of several of its members, including long-serving Chairman Antonio Brufau and Chief Executive Josu Jon Imaz.

Imaz joined Repsol in 2008 and was appointed chief executive in 2014, when the role was created. Brufau has served as chairman since 2004.

Repsol is set to hold its annual shareholders' meeting on May 24-25.

(This story has been corrected to say that Repsol is buying back 132.7 million shares, not 132.7 million euros worth of shares, in headline and paragraph 1, and fixes date to July 31, not July 1, in paragraph 2)

($1 = 0.9233 euros)

Reporting by Pietro Lombardi; writing by David Latona; editing by Deepa Babington











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.