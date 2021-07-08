Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Spanish court puts Repsol, Caixa under investigation in alleged spying case

A Repsol logo at a petrol station in Bormujos near the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

MADRID, July 8 (Reuters) - Spain's High Court placed oil company Repsol (REP.MC) and Caixabank (CABK.MC) under formal investigation on Thursday as part of a probe into an alleged spying case, a document released by the court showed.

The decision followed a request by the anti-corruption public prosecutor on Wednesday. Top executives of these companies have already been put under investigation on suspicion of possible bribery in connection the companies' alleged dealings with former ex-police chief Jose Manuel Villarejo.

Spokespeople at Caixabank and Repsol were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Inti Landauro, Belén Carreño

