Energy
Spanish court puts Repsol, Caixa under investigation in alleged spying case
MADRID, July 8 (Reuters) - Spain's High Court placed oil company Repsol (REP.MC) and Caixabank (CABK.MC) under formal investigation on Thursday as part of a probe into an alleged spying case, a document released by the court showed.
The decision followed a request by the anti-corruption public prosecutor on Wednesday. Top executives of these companies have already been put under investigation on suspicion of possible bribery in connection the companies' alleged dealings with former ex-police chief Jose Manuel Villarejo.
Spokespeople at Caixabank and Repsol were not immediately available for comment.
