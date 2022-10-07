Spanish PM: France's willingness to meet on MidCat shows it is also heeding domestic needs















MADRID, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday that France's willingness to strike a deal on the cross-Pyrenees MidCat gas pipeline project showed it was also heeding its domestic needs.

"If this meeting proves anything, it is the willingness of the French government to respond to their domestic demands as well," Sanchez said at an EU energy summit in Prague.

"I am convinced that we are going to reach an agreement on this issue with such a good friend as the French government."

