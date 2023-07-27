Spanish watchdog orders Naturgy to pay $45 mln over price manipulation

Companies Naturgy Energy Group SA Follow

MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - Spain's competition watchdog CNMC slapped power utility Naturgy with a 6 million-euro ($6.6 million) fine on Thursday and ordered that it pay damages worth 35.5 million for manipulating electricity prices in a specific market segment in 2019-2020.

In a statement, the authority said Naturgy offered electricity generated at its Sabon 3 plant in Galicia, "specifically in the market for technical constraints, at excessive and disparate prices" compared to the intraday electricity market price, in order to maximise profit.

A Naturgy spokesman said the company would appeal against the ruling, adding that the power plant in question has had "generally negative earnings in the past ten years". According to the CNMC, Naturgy has two months to file an appeal with the High Court.

($1 = 0.9094 euros)

Reporting by Pietro Lombardi and Andrei Khalip

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.