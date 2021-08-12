Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Energy

Spread of COVID-19 Delta variant knocks oil demand outlook -IEA

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Rising demand for oil abruptly reversed course in July and is set to proceed more slowly for the rest of the year due to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday.

"Growth for the second half of 2021 has been downgraded more sharply, as new COVID-19 restrictions imposed in several major oil consuming countries, particularly in Asia, look set to reduce mobility and oil use," the Paris-based IEA said.

"We now estimate that demand fell in July as the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant undermined deliveries in China, Indonesia and other parts of Asia," it said in its monthly oil report.

The IEA put the demand slump last month at 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) and predicted growth would be half a million bpd lower in the second half of the year compared to its estimate last month, noting some changes were due to revisions in data.

An output deal reached by the OPEC+ alliance last month would restore market balance in the near term, the IEA added.

"But the scale could tilt back to surplus in 2022 if OPEC+ continues to undo its cuts and producers not taking part in the deal ramp up in response to higher prices," it said.

