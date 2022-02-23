Sri Lanka pays $35 mln for 40,000 T diesel shipment - official

COLOMBO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka has paid $35.3 million for a 40,000 tonne diesel shipment, an energy ministry official said on Wednesday, as the island nation struggles to procure fuel amid growing power cuts.

"The government has made the payment and the ship will start offloading fuel soon," the official said, who declined to be named as he is not authorised to speak to media.

Sri Lanka's reserves have fallen to $2.36 billion by the end of January, leaving the country scrambling to find the foreign exchange needed to make essential imports, including fuel.

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

