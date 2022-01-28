SSAB Q4 beats forecast, to accelerate green steel transition

Summary Q4 operating profit 6.96 bln vs forecast 6.1 bln

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Swedish steelmaker SSAB (SSABa.ST) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings above market forecasts and a record result for the full year, saying it would now accelerate its transition to fossil-free production in the Nordic region.

Fourth-quarter operating profit was 6.96 billion crowns ($742.6 million)crowns versus a year-ago profit of 557 million, beating the 6.10 billion profit seen by analysts according to data from Refinitiv.

SSAB said the result was driven by higher steel prices and stable production.

"The full year 2021 was the best in SSAB's history with record results posted by all divisions," the company said in a statement.

"The outlook for the first quarter of 2022 is basically positive, albeit with continued uncertainty due to a shortage of components at several of our customers, as well as bottlenecks in logistics chains, not least in the light of the growing spread of Covid-19."

SSAB said it now planned to invest around 45 billion Swedish crowns to transform strip production in the Nordic region to a fossil-free process.

"The ambition is to largely eliminate carbon dioxide emissions around 2030, 15 years earlier than previously announced," the company said in a statement.

"However, to achieve this ambition, the necessary infrastructure, access to fossil-free electricity in particular, must be in place in time."

($1 = 9.3725 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Helena Soderpal and Simon Johnson; Editing by Johan Ahlander

