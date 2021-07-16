SSE, CIP and Marubeni make joint bid in Scottish offshore wind lease round

The logo of Marubeni Corp is seen at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - SSE Renewables, Japanese conglomerate Marubeni Corporation and Danish fund management company Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) have submitted joint bids in Scotland's offshore wind leasing round, the companies said on Friday.

Scotland's ScotWind wind leasing tender is its first for a decade and has attracted interest from traditional offshore wind developers and oil majors seeking to increase their renewable power portfolios.

"ScotWind presents a huge opportunity for a wealth of economic benefits to be realised in Scotland with up to 10 gigawatts of new projects," Michael Hannibal, Partner at CIP said in a joint statement.

Earlier on Friday oil and gas major Shell (RDSa.L) and Iberdrola-owned (IBE.MC) Scottish Power said they had made a joint bid.

Other energy companies and investors have signalled interest in the leasing round, including France's TotalEnergies, Macquarie Group's Green Investment Group and Orsted.

Developers have until 1600 GMT on Friday to submit bids to Crown Estate Scotland for consideration.

"We know that there is significant interest in Scotland’s ability to host major offshore wind projects, and our engagement with the sector throughout the development of ScotWind has been clear evidence of that," Colin Palmer, Director of Marine for Crown Estate Scotland said in a separate statement.

Reporting by Susanna Twidale, editing by Louise Heavens

