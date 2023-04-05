SSE Thermal secures 10-year contracts for two power stations in Ireland

Companies Sse Plc Follow















LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Britain's SSE Thermal, part of SSE (SSE.L), has provisionally secured 10-year capacity agreements for two new-build power stations in Ireland which would run on sustainable biofuel, the companies said on Wednesday.

The proposed units are at Tarbert in County Kerry in southwestern Ireland and Platin in County Meath in northeastern Ireland.

The power stations plan to be operational by September 2026 if they receive planning permissions and final investment, according to the firm.

"Our proposed low-carbon power stations at Tarbert and Platin can play a crucial role in Ireland’s net zero transition and these provisional contracts reflect their potential," said Catherine Raw, managing director of SSE Thermal.

