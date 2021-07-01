SSE unit plans 4.1 bln investment in power networks

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), a wholly-owned subsidiary of British utility SSE (SSE.L), proposed on Thursday to invest 4.1 billion pounds ($5.7 billion) in its networks and services from 2023-2028.

SSEN is responsible for operating and maintaining electricity distribution networks, supplying 3.8 million homes and businesses.

The British government's climate change advisers have said that a shift to low-carbon technologies could almost treble demand on electricity networks by 2050.

In SSEN’s distribution network areas alone, electric vehicle ownership is forecast to increase from 30,000 today to 5 million by 2050, with 2.5 million heat pumps installed during the same period, the company said.

In a new business plan for 2023-2028, SSEN said it will need to accelerate investment in the smart and flexible electricity networks that will meet new demand for electricity, while keeping costs down for consumers.

A draft of the plan has been submitted to energy market regulator Ofgem and it could be revised before final submission to Ofgem in December this year, SSEN said.

In its plan, SSEN proposed that 400 million pounds should be allocated to improving service for customers and digitalising systems.

Some 2.2 billion pounds should be invested in asset reliability and resilience and there should be 1 billion investment in network and flexible solutions to deliver an additional 2 gigawatts of new network capacity.

"The need to transform our energy system to address the climate emergency has never been clearer and it is critical that local electricity networks are an enabler rather than a constraint as we work toward a shared net zero future," said Chris Burchell, managing director, SSEN Distribution.

