Staatsolie to offer 60% of Suriname's offshore oil blocks in coming year -VP

PARAMARIBO, June 29 (Reuters) - Suriname's state-run oil company Staatsolie is getting ready to offer for auction 60% of the country's offshore blocks, which remain unawarded, in the coming year, starting with a deepwater round in the fourth quarter, the firm's vice president told Reuters on Wednesday.

The company, in partnership with Shell (SHEL.L), APA Corp and TotalEnergies , plans to drill five exploration wells this year targeting over 2.5 billion barrels of recoverable oil resources, which could potentially add to the country's estimated resources of up to 6 billion barrels.

