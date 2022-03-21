1 minute read
Staff at Mongstad refinery being evacuated due heather fire on site, say police
OSLO, March 21 (Reuters) - Police were evacuating staff from Equinor's (EQNR.OL) Mongstad refinery in western Norway after reports of heather fire in the vicinity of the plant, local police tweeted on Monday.
Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Gwladys Fouche
