Starwood Energy Group proposes $8 bln investment in Texas power infrastructure - letter

Investment firm Starwood Energy Group on Friday proposed spending $8 billion to build 11 natural-gas fired power plants in Texas, the company said, a plan that would compete with a similar proposal from Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N).

Starwood, in a letter to the Public Utility Commission of Texas, said its proposal would help solve reliability issues that knocked out power for millions across the state during a February winter storm that sent markets roiling.

