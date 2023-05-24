Statkraft to invest in German wind, solar, hydrogen capacity

Companies Statkraft SF Follow

ESSEN, Germany, May 24 (Reuters) - Norway's Statkraft (STATK.UL) plans to expand its German wind and solar electricity and renewable hydrogen assets in the years to 2030, with investment in wind and solar alone potentially totalling 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), it said on Wednesday.

Stefan-Joerg Goebel, the company's Germany country manager, said it plans to develop and build between 300 and 500 megawatts (MW) of wind and solar power capacity annually in Germany each year from 2027.

By 2030 it aims to operate a total 2,000 MW of German wind and solar capacity, adding to an existing 1,800 MW power plant portfolio that also includes gas-fired plants, he said at the E-World trade fair.

"Germany is facing the great challenge of massively accelerating the expansion of renewable energy, in order to achieve the climate goals and create a faster exit from fossil fuels," Goebel said.

"We can meet this challenge with very concrete solutions."

Total investment in the German renewables plants - one-third of which would be wind and two-thirds solar - of 1 billion euros would not be an unrealistic price tag, he said in response to questions at a press conference.

In the hydrogen segment, Statkraft plans to have at least 250 MW of electrolysis plant capacity - which can turn green power into zero-carbon hydrogen - ready for production in Germany by 2030.

This follows an announcement in April that a 10 MW pilot plant is planned for Statkraft's existing industrial site in Emden, northern Germany, which should go into operation in 2025 to supply fuel cell-driven trucks.

Helge-Juergen Beil, the company's vice president for hydrogen in Germany, said a final investment decision would be made by the end of this year, based on the availability of permits and subsidies.

Further along, a 200 MW electrolysis plant was envisaged at Emden, where water supply and access to existing energy grids in the region made the location "ideal", he said.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

