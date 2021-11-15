Stonepeak, Targa seek Gulf Coast Express pipeline stake sale - sources

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Investment firm Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners and pipeline operator Targa Resources Corp (TRGP.N) are exploring a sale of their 25% stake in the Gulf Coast Express natural gas pipeline for more than $750 million, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Stonepeak and Targa Resources have hired an investment bank to sell Targa GCX Pipeline LLC, the company that owns the stake in the Gulf Coast Express pipeline, the sources said. Stonepeak owns 80% of Targa GCX Pipeline and Targa Resources owns the remainder.

The sources cautioned that no deal is certain and asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

New York-based Stonepeak declined to comment, while Houston-based Targa did not respond to a comment request.

Targa Resources struck an agreement with Stonepeak in February 2018 to help finance the development costs of the Gulf Coast Express pipeline, which runs from the Permian basin to just outside Corpus Christi on the Texas coast.

The 530-mile pipeline began operating in September 2019 and can carry 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas. The other owners of Gulf Coast Express are Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI.N), Altus Midstream (ALTM.O) and DCP Midstream (DCP.N).

Pipeline companies regularly sell stakes in assets they own, as a way of raising cash to spend on new projects and improve their financial position. They have found eager buyers in private capital managers, including pension and infrastructure funds, which like the steady returns such investments generate.

In February, ArcLight Capital Partners agreed to acquire a 25% stake in Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America from Kinder Morgan and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP.N) for $830 million.

If Targa GCX Pipeline fetches the same 11.2-times earnings multiple, the divestment would be worth more than $750 million, based on the earnings of Gulf Coast Express which Kinder Morgan reported in its 2020 annual report.

Reporting by David French in New York; editing by Diane Craft

